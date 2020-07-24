SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share.

SIVB traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $227.17. 14,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,869. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.67. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

