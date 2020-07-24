Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.70.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,736. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $169,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,130 shares of company stock worth $2,904,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

