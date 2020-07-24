Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

