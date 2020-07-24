SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SYSCO accounts for 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.58. 50,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,956. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

