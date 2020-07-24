T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $133.39. 32,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

