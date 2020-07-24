Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,078.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Target worth $165,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 149,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 538,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Target by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.88. 95,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

