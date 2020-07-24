Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,826. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.88. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,420,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

