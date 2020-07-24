TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. 44,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

