TD Securities Lowers First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.50. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 52.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 20,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

