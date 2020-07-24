TD Securities Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $10.25 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,201. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

