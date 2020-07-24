Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.44. Telefonica Brasil shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 38,766 shares trading hands.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,416,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 307,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 712,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

