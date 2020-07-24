Terracoin (TRC) Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $198.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,535.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.25 or 0.02467155 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00610477 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

