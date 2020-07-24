Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 131,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

