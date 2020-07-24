Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after buying an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

