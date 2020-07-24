Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.81. 131,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.