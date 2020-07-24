Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Increased to Market Outperform at Charter Equity

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TXN. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.81. 131,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

