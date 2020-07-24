Theratechnologies (THTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX):

7/21/2020 – Theratechnologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

7/20/2020 – Theratechnologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Theratechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

7/9/2020 – Theratechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

7/8/2020 – Theratechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Theratechnologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Theratechnologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

THTX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,902. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Theratechnologies Inc alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.