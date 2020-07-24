Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.83.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.28. 32,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,358. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.70 and a 200 day moving average of $332.06. The company has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,843,600. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

