Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $415.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $420.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.92.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

