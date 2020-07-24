Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

TIF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.02. 158,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $134.42. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

