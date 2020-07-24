TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $325.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a market cap of $274,218.72 and approximately $325.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

