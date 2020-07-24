TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of TOELY stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 22,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,401. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

