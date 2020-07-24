Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Toromont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.62. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $55.75.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

