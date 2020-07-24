Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,274 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 82,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,692. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.