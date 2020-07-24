Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.95. 113,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

