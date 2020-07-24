Tower Bridge Advisors Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paypal by 44.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 152,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.