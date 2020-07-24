Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after buying an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $955,672,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.12. 104,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,362,039. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

