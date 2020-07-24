Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,518 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 29,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

