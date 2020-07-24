TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

