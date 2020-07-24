TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.48. 3,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.