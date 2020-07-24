Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.