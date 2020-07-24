Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $144,847,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.20. 66,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.