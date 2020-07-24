Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,709 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.45. The company had a trading volume of 192,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

