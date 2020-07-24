Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,846,000 after buying an additional 66,316 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.44. 53,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.