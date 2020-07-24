Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $223.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.18. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,429 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

