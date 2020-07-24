Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 356,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,042. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

