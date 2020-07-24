Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $411.34. 60,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $420.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

