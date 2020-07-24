Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,643 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,200. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.