Transform Wealth LLC Sells 900 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $141,809,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.38. 141,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day moving average is $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

