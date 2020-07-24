TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.19 Million

Analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report sales of $686.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.30 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $697.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.67. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.