Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Triton International worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 102.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triton International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.39. 29,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,799. Triton International Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $1,141,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

