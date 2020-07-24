Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Cut by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 178,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.