TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli purchased 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,426.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 65,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,472.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 87,737 shares of company stock worth $528,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

