Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,810 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 41,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 72.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.46. The company had a trading volume of 152,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.10 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.