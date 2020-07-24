U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Up 40.9%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shot up 40.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $7.06, 110,187 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 46,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

