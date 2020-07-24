U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion are impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas unit, and the Industrial and Specialty Products division. The company expects a decline in these segments in the second quarter. U.S. Silica’s high debt level is another concern. Also, the company has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

SLCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

NYSE SLCA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. 22,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,350. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

