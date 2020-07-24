UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.40 ($61.12) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.16 ($56.36).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

