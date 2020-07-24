UBS Group Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. 5,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.