Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.40 ($61.12) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.16 ($56.36).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

