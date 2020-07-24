Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNIA. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.16 ($56.36).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a one year high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.